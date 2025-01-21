The Big Island of Hawai’i is where adrenaline and tropical bliss collide. The largest and youngest of the Hawaiian islands, it may not be as popular for vacationers as Maui or Oahu, but after visiting several times, it is my favorite and most recommended to others.
Offering a harmonious blend of tranquility and adventure, from the luxurious and bucket-list Four Seasons Resort Hualalai to the dramatic volcanic landscapes of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, this island paradise caters to even the most discerning traveler’s desires.
.
On a recent solo trip, my two goals were relaxation and adventure – and I found both perfectly paired on the Big Island.
Here is my guide.
WHERE TO STAY:
FOUR SEASONS RESORT HUALALAI:
There are bucket list properties, and then there is Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. The world-class resort blends unbelievable natural beauty with unparalleled luxury, offering guests an exclusive escape. I couldn’t believe my good fortune to spend four nights at the dreamy resort recently and haven’t stopped singing its praises since.
Here’s why:
WHY IT’S AWESOME:
Hualalai provides the perfect setting for relaxation and adventure, from its stunning oceanfront location to its world-class amenities, including a championship golf course, a rejuvenating spa, and various delicious dining options. With recently renovated rooms, seven pools, exceptional service, and pristine beaches, you never have to leave the resort if you don’t feel like it – it has it all on-site.
IN-HOUSE FOOD AND DRINK:
There is no shortage of dining options at Hualalai, from white tablecloth service to oceanfront dining to a smoothie bar – there is something for any mood right on the property.
Miller & Lux Hualalai
Four Seasons Resorts are known for the highest quality of everything — especially the food. With several dining options on-site, the one I was most excited about was Miller & Lux, the Hawaiian outpost of Chef Tyler Florence’s original Miller & Lux in San Francisco. The club-like atmosphere overlooking the golf course is upscale, but with the island vibes you come to Hawaii for.
I started with their iconic tableside Cesar, which begins with the living romaine lettuce literally cut in front of you and ends with the perfect, refreshing dish, followed by a filet that was cooked to perfection with sides of Black Truffle Parmesan Fries and Yukon Gold Potato Puree.
Beach Tree
For a breezy, more laid-back dining experience – but, of course, with a view – head to Beach Tree. The beachside and open-air dining offers a unique experience that blends Californian and Italian flavors. I enjoyed breakfast each day at Beach Tree during my trip – most days enjoying the massive breakfast buffet – lingering far longer than necessary to enjoy the serene view.
Residents’ Beach House
Residents’ Beach House at Hualalai is the place for casual yet elegant beachside dining. The oceanfront spot features fresh seafood and great cocktails. The relaxed atmosphere and the beautiful beachfront setting make it my pick for sunset dining – and be sure to try the Grilled King Salmon Misoyaki.
Sushi and Robata by ‘Ulu
For a unique dining experience on the edge of King’s Pond, head to Sushi and Robata by ‘Ulu. Here, diners can savor delectable sushi, sashimi, and a selection of robata-grilled items, including skewers of meat, seafood, and vegetables cooked over an open flame. I loved dining here just as the sunset over the ocean, enjoying fresh sushi rolls and Waygu Robata skewers.
In-Room Dining
With a room view like this, it’s hard to leave. So, one morning, I decided rather than heading to my usual Beach Tree, I’d try the 24-hour In-Room Dining service for breakfast. After seamlessly ordering a smoothie, coffee and Açaí Bowl on the in-room tablet, it was not long before an exceptionally helpful server came to not only deliver my food but to set up a beautiful table for me on the balcony to enjoy it. The breakfast was fresh but the service is what really stands out for me.
ROOM TYPES:
Four Seasons Resort Hualalai has 249 guest rooms and suites, divided into 29 separate categories: guest rooms, suites, villas, specialty suites, and accessible rooms – all of which have been recently extensively updated and renovated while keeping the true Hualalai style.
I stayed in a gorgeous, spacious Ocean-View Deluxe Room around the adults-only Palm Grove Pool with a view of the ocean beyond. My second-floor upper-level room featured a magnificent balcony, King bed, sitting area, entryway, and massive granite bathroom with shower and soaking tub.
Pro-tip: Lower-level rooms have outdoor lava rock showers if you’re looking for an exceptionally unique and Instagrammable feature.
AMENITIES:
– Complimentary Wi-Fi
– Wireless speakers in all guest rooms and suites
– Nespresso machines in the room
– Resort-filtered Hawaiian water from the resort’s zero-waste Boomerang Water Filtration System
– Lightweight cotton yukata robes in all rooms
– Makana Honua bath amenities
– Twice-daily housekeeping service with evening turndown and ice delivery
– Self-service washer/dryer with complimentary detergent and dryer sheets throughout the Resort
– Beach tote for use during stay
– Overnight shoeshine
– 24-hour In-Room Dining
– 24-hour laundry/dry-cleaning services available
Spa
I’ve been to many impressive luxury spas worldwide, but none quite compare to the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai spa. While it’s not massive, the smaller scale makes it unique – and it never felt crowded. Spend some time in the stunning Waiea Garden relaxation area with a waterfall, cabanas, hot tea, and a reflexology path through the water to be transported to what feels like a jungle before or after enjoying a treatment. I was fortunate to experience a traditional Hawaiian Lomi Lomi massage in a tranquil private massage cabana that opened to the outdoors and sounds of the island.
Pools
While I love to lounge on a beach in a tropical location, what I love even more is to lounge at a luxurious pool with beach views. And, as I’m sure you’d expect, Four Seasons Hualalai has you covered here. With eight outdoor pools, you can spend your days pool-hopping – that’s just what I did.
I especially loved the adults-only Palm Grove Pool, with the swim-up bar, incredible ocean views, and service I’ve come to expect. The Beach Tree Pool was another favorite, with loungers and cabanas that were somehow never crowded. Something to note – and a massive plus, in my opinion – is that the cabanas were first come, first serve for any guest at this pool and didn’t require another added fee or reservation as is generally the case at other resorts. The pool attendants were also a huge highlight, circulating each hour with popsicles, sunscreen, and kombucha, and they even offered to clean my sunglasses.
BEST THINGS TO DO ON PROPERTY:
Kings Pond And Kumu Kai Marine Center
King’s Pond and Kumu Kai Marine Center are truly extraordinary features that set this resort apart. The massive 1.8 million-gallon saltwater aquarium pool carved into lava rock and filled with more than 1,000 tropical fish is like diving into an aquarium. Guests can swim and snorkel in King’s Pond or opt for a program with marine biologists who provide on-site educational programs and guided tours. One of the highlights of my trip was a private morning “Behind The Scenes” tour at Kings Pond, where a Marine Biologist gave me a tour of the pond, and I could feed the fish – including Kainalu the eagle ray.
Beach
Beaches are likely the top priority for anyone visiting Hawai’i, and Four Seasons Resort Hualalai has you covered. The resort fans out along pristine white sand beaches, with available loungers, towels, and service that you can expect from Four Seasons properties. Spend the day lounging, swimming in the “Ocean Pool” – a protected area of oceanfront that has been carved out of lava rock, tide pooling (there is even a tide pool tour with a Marine Naturalist you can sign up for), or admiring the sunset from the sand.
VIEWS/PIC SPOTS:
I feel like if you Google “tropical paradise,” nine out of ten image results were likely taken at Hualalai – it’s that beautiful. From the moment I entered the grounds, I was utterly blown away at every turn, constantly searching for my camera and tripod to capture another perfect scene.
The resort is designed to blend seamlessly with the pristine beaches and dark lava rock of the Big Island, with grounds that are meticulously maintained (so much so that I spent a memorable afternoon drinking Pina Coladas at the pool and watching groundskeepers climb and prune palm trees in awe). From the natural elements to the pools and rooms, a photo is waiting to be taken literally everywhere, so bring plenty of your best fits.
WHAT TO DO OUTSIDE THE RESORT:
Staying at Four Seasons Hualalai is truly a destination in itself, but you’d be remiss not to get out onto the island to explore during your trip. Opt to book excursions through Four Seasons Experiences (think outrigger canoe excursions, private manta ray snorkeling, or helicopter discovery tours) or simply rent a car through the resort to explore on your own. I opted for a day rental through the Hualalai Concierge, picking up my car at valet and returning it easily in the evening.
Here is where I’d visit for day trips:
HAWAI’I VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK:
I first visited the Big Island to visit the impressive Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. The park’s dramatic landscapes, shaped by millennia of volcanic activity, feel like being transported to another world entirely and is well worth the trip to the other side of the island. A raw and awe-inspiring testament to nature’s power, here you can see lava meet the ocean, hike through surreal lava tubes, and marvel at the volcanic terrain.
HIKES:
Nāhuku (Thurston Lava Tube):
Difficulty: Easy
Length: 0.4 miles, 62 ft elevation gain
The Nāhuku (Thurston Lava Tube) trail is an extremely popular and easily accessible hike within the Park. It offers a unique opportunity to explore a 500-year-old lava tube. The trail to and from the lava tube winds through a lush rainforest, providing a beautiful contrast to the dark, underground experience. Pro-tip: get there early for a parking spot.
Puʻupuaʻi Overlook via Devastation Trail:
Difficulty: Easy
Length: 1 mile, 127 ft elevation gain
The Puʻupuaʻi Overlook reached via the Devastation Trail, offers a striking view of the Kīlauea Iki crater. This trail is a relatively easy, paved path that winds through a barren, cinder-covered terrain, a landscape transformed by the 1959 eruption. You’ll feel like walking along a lunar landscape as you hike to the overlook, where you can gaze into the massive Kīlauea Iki crater.
Kīlauea Iki and Crater Rim Trail:
Difficulty: Moderate
Length: 3.2 miles, 741 ft elevation gain
This moderate hike takes you through a diverse landscape, from lush rainforest to barren lava fields. The trail begins with a descent into the one-mile-wide Kīlauea Iki crater, where you’ll hike across the crater floor before ascending the crater rim, following the Crater Rim Trail.
SCENIC DRIVES:
Crater Rim Drive:
This 11-mile drive takes you along the rim of Kīlauea caldera, offering breathtaking views of volcanic craters, steam vents, and lava flows. You can – and should – stop at various overlooks and trailheads along the way to explore the park’s highlights, such as the Kīlauea Iki Trail, Haʻakulamanu (Sulphur Banks), and the Nāhuku (Thurston Lava Tube).
Chain of Craters Road:
This 18.8-mile road winds through a landscape shaped by past volcanic eruptions. You’ll witness a dramatic transformation from lush rainforest to hardened lava flows as you drive. The road ends at the coast, where you can observe the ocean’s raw power as it meets the land. Make stops along the way, including Puhimau Crater, Kealakomo Overlook, Puʻuloa Petroglyphs, and Hōlei Sea Arch.