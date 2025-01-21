The Big Island of Hawai’i is where adrenaline and tropical bliss collide. The largest and youngest of the Hawaiian islands, it may not be as popular for vacationers as Maui or Oahu, but after visiting several times, it is my favorite and most recommended to others. Offering a harmonious blend of tranquility and adventure, from the luxurious and bucket-list Four Seasons Resort Hualalai to the dramatic volcanic landscapes of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, this island paradise caters to even the most discerning traveler’s desires.

On a recent solo trip, my two goals were relaxation and adventure – and I found both perfectly paired on the Big Island. Here is my guide. WHERE TO STAY: FOUR SEASONS RESORT HUALALAI: There are bucket list properties, and then there is Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. The world-class resort blends unbelievable natural beauty with unparalleled luxury, offering guests an exclusive escape. I couldn’t believe my good fortune to spend four nights at the dreamy resort recently and haven’t stopped singing its praises since. Here’s why: WHY IT’S AWESOME: Hualalai provides the perfect setting for relaxation and adventure, from its stunning oceanfront location to its world-class amenities, including a championship golf course, a rejuvenating spa, and various delicious dining options. With recently renovated rooms, seven pools, exceptional service, and pristine beaches, you never have to leave the resort if you don’t feel like it – it has it all on-site. IN-HOUSE FOOD AND DRINK: There is no shortage of dining options at Hualalai, from white tablecloth service to oceanfront dining to a smoothie bar – there is something for any mood right on the property. Miller & Lux Hualalai Four Seasons Resorts are known for the highest quality of everything — especially the food. With several dining options on-site, the one I was most excited about was Miller & Lux, the Hawaiian outpost of Chef Tyler Florence’s original Miller & Lux in San Francisco. The club-like atmosphere overlooking the golf course is upscale, but with the island vibes you come to Hawaii for. I started with their iconic tableside Cesar, which begins with the living romaine lettuce literally cut in front of you and ends with the perfect, refreshing dish, followed by a filet that was cooked to perfection with sides of Black Truffle Parmesan Fries and Yukon Gold Potato Puree. Beach Tree

For a breezy, more laid-back dining experience – but, of course, with a view – head to Beach Tree. The beachside and open-air dining offers a unique experience that blends Californian and Italian flavors. I enjoyed breakfast each day at Beach Tree during my trip – most days enjoying the massive breakfast buffet – lingering far longer than necessary to enjoy the serene view. Residents’ Beach House Residents’ Beach House at Hualalai is the place for casual yet elegant beachside dining. The oceanfront spot features fresh seafood and great cocktails. The relaxed atmosphere and the beautiful beachfront setting make it my pick for sunset dining – and be sure to try the Grilled King Salmon Misoyaki. Sushi and Robata by ‘Ulu

For a unique dining experience on the edge of King’s Pond, head to Sushi and Robata by ‘Ulu. Here, diners can savor delectable sushi, sashimi, and a selection of robata-grilled items, including skewers of meat, seafood, and vegetables cooked over an open flame. I loved dining here just as the sunset over the ocean, enjoying fresh sushi rolls and Waygu Robata skewers. In-Room Dining With a room view like this, it’s hard to leave. So, one morning, I decided rather than heading to my usual Beach Tree, I’d try the 24-hour In-Room Dining service for breakfast. After seamlessly ordering a smoothie, coffee and Açaí Bowl on the in-room tablet, it was not long before an exceptionally helpful server came to not only deliver my food but to set up a beautiful table for me on the balcony to enjoy it. The breakfast was fresh but the service is what really stands out for me. ROOM TYPES: Four Seasons Resort Hualalai has 249 guest rooms and suites, divided into 29 separate categories: guest rooms, suites, villas, specialty suites, and accessible rooms – all of which have been recently extensively updated and renovated while keeping the true Hualalai style. I stayed in a gorgeous, spacious Ocean-View Deluxe Room around the adults-only Palm Grove Pool with a view of the ocean beyond. My second-floor upper-level room featured a magnificent balcony, King bed, sitting area, entryway, and massive granite bathroom with shower and soaking tub. Pro-tip: Lower-level rooms have outdoor lava rock showers if you’re looking for an exceptionally unique and Instagrammable feature. AMENITIES: – Complimentary Wi-Fi

– Wireless speakers in all guest rooms and suites

– Nespresso machines in the room

– Resort-filtered Hawaiian water from the resort’s zero-waste Boomerang Water Filtration System

– Lightweight cotton yukata robes in all rooms

– Makana Honua bath amenities

– Twice-daily housekeeping service with evening turndown and ice delivery

– Self-service washer/dryer with complimentary detergent and dryer sheets throughout the Resort

– Beach tote for use during stay

– Overnight shoeshine

– 24-hour In-Room Dining

– 24-hour laundry/dry-cleaning services available Spa I’ve been to many impressive luxury spas worldwide, but none quite compare to the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai spa. While it’s not massive, the smaller scale makes it unique – and it never felt crowded. Spend some time in the stunning Waiea Garden relaxation area with a waterfall, cabanas, hot tea, and a reflexology path through the water to be transported to what feels like a jungle before or after enjoying a treatment. I was fortunate to experience a traditional Hawaiian Lomi Lomi massage in a tranquil private massage cabana that opened to the outdoors and sounds of the island. Pools While I love to lounge on a beach in a tropical location, what I love even more is to lounge at a luxurious pool with beach views. And, as I’m sure you’d expect, Four Seasons Hualalai has you covered here. With eight outdoor pools, you can spend your days pool-hopping – that’s just what I did.