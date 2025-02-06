Super Bowl commercials are no longer released during, well, the Super Bowl. For years, they’ve popped up online days ahead of the game, which is both good and bad. Good: the more ads you’ve already seen, the more opportunities you have to get a drink or use the bathroom. Bad: it was fun to watch “The Force” at the same time as millions of other people.

But something tells me even if you check out Mountain Dew’s Super Bowl LIX commercial now, you won’t be able to look away on Sunday.

The ad begins with Becky G being offered a tropical lime-flavored Mountain Dew Baja Blast in her kitchen. After taking a sip, the Grammy winner is transported into an island paradise where she sees a herd of seals, including one who looks a lot like Seal. “Baby, I compare it to a kiss from a lime on the bay / Ooh, the more I think of it, it’s strange I’m a seal,” the seal Seal sings to the tune of “Kiss From A Rose” from the Batman Forever soundtrack. “My flippers can’t hold Mountain Dew / It slips right on through, what a shame.”

As Becky G puts it, “Well, this is the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Watch the full-length version of the Mountain Dew commercial above.