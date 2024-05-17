Earlier this week, it was reported that Chris Pratt‘s longtime stunt double Tony McFarr died at the age of 47. No cause of death was given.

McFarr and Pratt worked together on a number of action films over the years, beginning with 2015’s Jurassic World and continuing with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

On Friday, Pratt took to Instagram to share a tribute to the performer. “Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double,” the actor wrote in a message on his Instagram story, adding, “We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I’ll never forget his toughness.”

Pratt continued, “I’ll never forget his toughness. I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians 2) and he got several staples in his head – he came right back to work ready to go again. He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and a professional. He’ll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter.” He also included photos of the two of them from over the years.

Aside from his work with Pratt, McFarr also acted as a double for Jon Hamm and Brendan Fraser over the years.

