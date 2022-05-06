Jurassic World: Dominion‘s original release date was June 11, 2021. The film ended up being the first big-budget movie to return to shooting amid pandemic conditions, but still, that delay was a pain in the butt. The new release date: June 10, 2022, and they’re sticking with it.

In that spirit, current lead dino wrangler Chris Pratt shared a throwback clip of when he was gearing up for the Jurassic World global premiere. He was goofin’ (although not New Boot Goofin’) and nerding out and decided to casually climb into a dinosaur’s mouth. That swiftly led to a handler rushing up and insisting, “Sir, out of the dinosaur.”

Well, he did comply and promptly hopped away from that expensive replica as directed. And there was absolutely no, “Do you know who I am?” to be found. In showing this clip, perhaps he’ll vanquish chatter of him being the Worst Chris, although perhaps it’s also time for the Internet to finally move on from that fight.

In the meantime, we can look forward to seeing reunited Jurassic Park O.G. trio Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill in the upcoming latest edition to the long-lived franchise. And hopefully, we’ll see some short of throwback joke to when Goldblum decided to improvise and show off his heaving chest because “Costa Rica is really hot and so was I.” And I still hope that Laura Dern busted his chops on the subject. Life will find a way, after all.

Jurassic World: Dominion arrives on June 10.