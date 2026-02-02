It’s a good time to be Bruno Mars right now. His and Rosé’s “APT.” was one of 2025’s biggest songs and his recent single “I Just Might” is No. 1 on the Hot 100. A few days ago, he was also the final name added to the performance lineup at this past weekend’s 2026 Grammy Awards. The ceremony went down last night (February 1) and Mars was all over it.
At the top of the show, he reunited with Rosé for a riveting rendition of “APT.” (here’s a video), which say Mars lean into his musicality and rip a guitar solo. Notably, this made Rosé the first K-pop solo artist to perform at the Grammys. Later, Mars took the stage solo (well, with a sizable backing band, actually) for a crowd-pleasing “I Just Might” (here’s a video).
This is a bit of a warm-up for Mars, as he has a tour kicking off in April. Find his upcoming tour dates below.
Bruno Mars’ 2026 Tour Dates: The Romantic Tour
04/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium #
04/14 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium #
04/18 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field #
04/22 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium #
04/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field #
04/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium #
05/02 — Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium #
05/06 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium #
05/09 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field #
05/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium #
05/16 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #
05/20 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium #
05/23 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium #
05/24 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium #
06/20 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France ^
06/21 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France ^
06/26 — Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion ^
07/04 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA ^
07/05 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA ^
07/10 — Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano ^
07/14 — Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro ^
07/18 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE ^
07/19 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE ^
08/21 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium @
08/22 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium @
08/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium
09/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field @
09/05 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium @
09/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium @
09/12 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium @
09/16 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome @
09/19 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium @
09/23 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome @
09/26 — Air Force Academy, CO @ Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy @
10/02 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium @
10/03 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium @
10/10 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium @
10/14 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place @
# with Leon Thomas
^ with Victoria Monét
@ with Raye
The Romantic is out 2/27 via Atlantic. Find more information here.