It’s a good time to be Bruno Mars right now. His and Rosé’s “APT.” was one of 2025’s biggest songs and his recent single “I Just Might” is No. 1 on the Hot 100. A few days ago, he was also the final name added to the performance lineup at this past weekend’s 2026 Grammy Awards. The ceremony went down last night (February 1) and Mars was all over it.

At the top of the show, he reunited with Rosé for a riveting rendition of “APT.” (here’s a video), which say Mars lean into his musicality and rip a guitar solo. Notably, this made Rosé the first K-pop solo artist to perform at the Grammys. Later, Mars took the stage solo (well, with a sizable backing band, actually) for a crowd-pleasing “I Just Might” (here’s a video).

This is a bit of a warm-up for Mars, as he has a tour kicking off in April. Find his upcoming tour dates below.