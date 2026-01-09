It’s happening: This week, Bruno Mars announced a new album, The Romantic, and a big tour for 2026. At the time, he promised new music would arrive today (January 9), and now it has as Mars shares the video for “I Just Might.”

It’s a classic Mars number: Catchy and carried by a throwback funky and soulful vibe. He also has fun in the video, featuring a bunch of different versions of himself dancing and playing the song.

On his upcoming tour, he’ll be joined by Silk Sonic partner Anderson .Paak (as DJ Pee .Wee), Leon Thomas, Victoria Monét, and Raye.

Watch the “I Just Might” video above and find Mars’ tour dates below.