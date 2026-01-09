It’s happening: This week, Bruno Mars announced a new album, The Romantic, and a big tour for 2026. At the time, he promised new music would arrive today (January 9), and now it has as Mars shares the video for “I Just Might.”
It’s a classic Mars number: Catchy and carried by a throwback funky and soulful vibe. He also has fun in the video, featuring a bunch of different versions of himself dancing and playing the song.
On his upcoming tour, he’ll be joined by Silk Sonic partner Anderson .Paak (as DJ Pee .Wee), Leon Thomas, Victoria Monét, and Raye.
Watch the “I Just Might” video above and find Mars’ tour dates below.
Bruno Mars’ 2026 Tour Dates: The Romantic Tour
04/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium #
04/14 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium #
04/18 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field #
04/22 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium #
04/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field #
04/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium #
05/02 — Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium #
05/06 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium #
05/09 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field #
05/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium #
05/16 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #
05/20 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium #
05/23 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium #
05/24 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium #
06/20 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France ^
06/21 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France ^
06/26 — Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion ^
07/04 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA ^
07/05 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA ^
07/10 — Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano ^
07/14 — Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro ^
07/18 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE ^
07/19 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE ^
08/21 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium @
08/22 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium @
08/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium
09/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field @
09/05 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium @
09/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium @
09/12 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium @
09/16 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome @
09/19 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium @
09/23 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome @
09/26 — Air Force Academy, CO @ Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy @
10/02 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium @
10/03 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium @
10/10 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium @
10/14 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place @
# with Leon Thomas
^ with Victoria Monét
@ with Raye
The Romantic is out 2/27 via Atlantic. Find more information here.