In recent days, the Recording Academy has been gradually rolling out its list of performers for the 2026 Grammy Awards (set to air on February 1). Today (January 30), days before the ceremony, they added one more name to the list: Bruno Mars. As Billboard notes, he’s the last performer that will be announced.

He joins a performance lineup that also includes Addison Rae; Alex Warren; Andrew Watt; Brandy Clark; Chad Smith; Clipse; Duff McKagan; Justin Bieber; KATSEYE; Lady Gaga; Leon Thomas; Lola Young; Lukas Nelson; Ms. Lauryn Hill; Olivia Dean; Pharrell Williams; Post Malone; Reba McEntire; Rosé; Sabrina Carpenter; Slash; Sombr; The Marías; and Tyler, The Creator.

It’s a big day for Mars news, as also today, he was announced as this year’s Record Store Day ambassador.

Check out the categories in which Mars is nominated below and find the full list of nominations here.