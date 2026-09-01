Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields Is The Music Festival We Need

Daisy Chain Fields was a success even before gates opened.

Olivia Rodrigo’s one-day, women-led lineup music festival, held this past sweltering Saturday in Irvine, California, raised $10 million for 10 non-profit organizations that advocate for women and girls. That number was doubled to $20 million by Melinda French Gates during a surprise appearance at the festival. Rodrigo isn’t just one of the biggest pop stars (and rock stars) in the world — she’s also using her platform to make the world a better place.

The goal of Daisy Chain Fields was to “[bring] together women in music to support and uplift women and girls,” and to “celebrate the power of collective experiences to inspire new ideas, deepen understanding, and drive action.” Both missions were accomplished, and then some: women and girls strongly outnumbered the men in attendance, and every set was introduced by someone from one of the organizations Daisy Chain Fields partnered with; even the stages were decorated with giant pins reading “I’m For Planned Parenthood” and “Reproductive Rights Are Human Rights.”

The lineup had a little something for everyone: You Gotta Hear indie favorites (Quiet Light), the next generation of pop stars (Eli; Rachel Chinouriri; and Devon Again, filling in for Katseye), ascending punk bands (Die Spitz — who opened the pit), genre-defying innovators (Santigold), Riot grrrl legends (Bikini Kill), and alt-rock icons (The Breeders).

Mitski, who captivated with a sincere yet playful mid-afternoon set, played at least one song from six of her eight albums, while a pig-tailed Doechii, who took the stage painted entirely in hot pink paint, had the crowd dancing and trying to keep up with her rapid flow. Not For Radio enchanted with her ethereal stage presence.

But the biggest non-Rodrigo set of the festival belonged to Chappell Roan. It was her first live show in months, and worth every second of the wait. Wearing a costume inspired by the flight attendants from sci-fi classic The Fifth Element, Roan (who opened for Rodrigo on both the Sour and Guts tours) kicked things off with “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl” before going back to back with “Femininomenon” and “HOT TO GO!” Fitting choices considering the demographic of the crowd and the temperature, which reached the mid-90s.