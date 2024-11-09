Tim Westwood is one of the most notable British radio DJs. However, growing whispers has put the BBC Radio media personality’s legacy into question. While Westwood has used his popularity to boost the profile of several musicians including Skepta, multiple women claim he also used his famed to pressure them with “unwanted sexual behavior” between 1992 and 2017.

Now, British law enforcement seems to have stepped in. According to BBC, the investigation has been escalated. The outlet claims officers have “submitted the case to the Crown Prosecution Service” (CPS).

With the ball in CPS’ hands, insiders believe Westwood could face criminal charges should the governmental agency find proper grounds for it.

A statement retrieved from Andy Furphy, Lead investigator Det. Supt, only further those flames. “A file of evidence has now been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and our team continues to make inquiries, with support from prosecutors,” said Furphy. “We will thoroughly and properly investigate sexual offenses as part of our commitment to making London safer for women and girls.”

Although a decision hasn’t been made as of today (November 9), it is only a matter of time before the agency makes the final call.

Since news of the allegations were shared, Westwood has maintained his innocence vehemently denying the accusations.

“Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behavior,” said a legal representative for Westwood. “In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially. Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”