Getty Image

The day after Bohemian Rhapsody scored a Best Picture Oscar nomination, director Bryan Singer has become the focus of new sexual misconduct allegations from within an Atlantic investigative report. It’s worth noting upfront here that these allegations are apparently the same batch from an unpublished Esquire report that Singer preemptively hit out at in October 2018. That is to say, the authors of the Atlantic piece are Alex French (an Esquire writer-at-large) and Maximillian Potter (the Esquire editor-at-large), and given that multiple new alleged Singer victims are detailed in this report, it’s clear why Singer wanted to shut this down. He previously called the report a “rehash[ing]” of “false accusations and bogus lawsuits” that recontexualizes “quotes from ‘sources’ that will claim to have ‘intimate’ knowledge of my personal life.”

For The Atlantic‘s report, the authors interviewed over 50 people, including four previously unidentified accusers, who allege that Singer engaged in sexual encounters with them in the late 1990s while they were teenagers and he was in his late 20s/early 30s. Actor Victor Valdovinos comes forward to allege that Singer fondled him on the set of Apt Pupil when he was 13 (and working as a shirtless extra in a locker room):