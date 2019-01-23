The day after Bohemian Rhapsody scored a Best Picture Oscar nomination, director Bryan Singer has become the focus of new sexual misconduct allegations from within an Atlantic investigative report. It’s worth noting upfront here that these allegations are apparently the same batch from an unpublished Esquire report that Singer preemptively hit out at in October 2018. That is to say, the authors of the Atlantic piece are Alex French (an Esquire writer-at-large) and Maximillian Potter (the Esquire editor-at-large), and given that multiple new alleged Singer victims are detailed in this report, it’s clear why Singer wanted to shut this down. He previously called the report a “rehash[ing]” of “false accusations and bogus lawsuits” that recontexualizes “quotes from ‘sources’ that will claim to have ‘intimate’ knowledge of my personal life.”
For The Atlantic‘s report, the authors interviewed over 50 people, including four previously unidentified accusers, who allege that Singer engaged in sexual encounters with them in the late 1990s while they were teenagers and he was in his late 20s/early 30s. Actor Victor Valdovinos comes forward to allege that Singer fondled him on the set of Apt Pupil when he was 13 (and working as a shirtless extra in a locker room):
“Every time he had a chance — three times — he would go back there … He was always touching my chest.” Finally, according to Valdovinos, Singer reached through the towel flaps and “grabbed my genitals and started masturbating it.” The director also “rubbed his front part on me,” Valdovinos alleges. “He did it all with this smile.” Valdovinos says that Singer told him, “You’re so good-looking … I really want to work with you … I have a nice Ferrari … I’m going to take care of you.”
“I was frozen. Speechless,” Valdovinos continues. “He came back to where I was in the locker room throughout the day to molest me.”
