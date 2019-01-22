Getty Image

The 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 24, and for the first time in 30 years (barring an unforeseen, late-breaking development), the ceremony shall go on without a host. Not only did Kevin Hart finally shut down any possibility of him reclaiming the gig, but no one else who’s qualified has been willing to step up. Yes, The Avengers stars shall assemble to present various awards, but nope, still no host.

However, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani appeared as planned to announce this year’s nominations, which have arrived after some plentiful speculation about who would be snubbed. Would the Academy go the way of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the Globes and ignore several independent gems, including First Reformed, Sorry to Bother You, Eighth Grade, and Hereditary to make room for, say, Bohemian Rhapsody? Would Black Panther break the superhero curse and earn a Best Picture nomination, and would Roma receive one to lend Netflix cred in the same category? Those questions have now been answered (Roma and The Favourite certainly racked up the nods with 10 apiece), so here are this year’s Oscar nominees:

Best Picture

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Director

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Best Actor

Christian Bale (Vice)

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)