Bryan Singer Posts A ‘Thank You’ Amid A Post-Globes Backlash Against Him After Wins By ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Film/TV Editor
01.07.19

Getty Image

Bohemian Rhapsody took home multiple awards (Best Drama Film Actor and Best Drama Film) at the Golden Globes. No matter how one feels about those wins, it’s notable that neither lead actor Rami Malek nor producer Graham King thanked director Bryan Singer during their acceptance speeches. Singer (who was replaced by Rocketman helmer Dexter Fletcher a few weeks before the film wrapped) received a directing credit despite his firing over “unreliability and unprofessionalism” regarding “personal issues.” 20th Century Fox didn’t disclose much within their statement at the time, although Singer had stopped showing up to the set following sexual misconduct allegations against him. After his firing, Singer argued that the studio simply didn’t allow him to take care of family matters, and he denied feuding with Malek on set.

Singer obviously was not present at Sunday’s Globes ceremony. However, he followed up on Bohemian Rhapsody‘s awards by Instagramming a set photo (depicting the shooting of Queen’s “I Want To Break Free” video) with the following caption: “What an honor. Thank you. #HollywoodForeignPress.”

View this post on Instagram

What an honor. Thank you #HollywoodForeignPress

A post shared by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden Globes 2019#Golden Globes
TAGSBOHEMIAN RHAPSODYBryan SingerGOLDEN GLOBESGolden Globes 2019sexual harassmentsexual misconduct

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 23 mins ago
The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.26.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP