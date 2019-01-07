Getty Image

Bohemian Rhapsody took home multiple awards (Best Drama Film Actor and Best Drama Film) at the Golden Globes. No matter how one feels about those wins, it’s notable that neither lead actor Rami Malek nor producer Graham King thanked director Bryan Singer during their acceptance speeches. Singer (who was replaced by Rocketman helmer Dexter Fletcher a few weeks before the film wrapped) received a directing credit despite his firing over “unreliability and unprofessionalism” regarding “personal issues.” 20th Century Fox didn’t disclose much within their statement at the time, although Singer had stopped showing up to the set following sexual misconduct allegations against him. After his firing, Singer argued that the studio simply didn’t allow him to take care of family matters, and he denied feuding with Malek on set.

Singer obviously was not present at Sunday’s Globes ceremony. However, he followed up on Bohemian Rhapsody‘s awards by Instagramming a set photo (depicting the shooting of Queen’s “I Want To Break Free” video) with the following caption: “What an honor. Thank you. #HollywoodForeignPress.”