A Pro Wrestling Company Based On Fox News Is Happening And Needs Awful, Awful Writers

Do you like pro wrestling? Do you like Fox News? Do you ever watch Fox News and wish Bill O’Reilly would tape up his fists and start swinging metal folding chairs at the libtards in the elitist liberal media? Do you wish Hannity and Colmes had settled things inside Hell in a Cell?
If your answer to those questions was “grunt and drag my foot across the floor,” you’re in luck: a New York wrestling promoter is starting an indie wrestling company full of political parody characters and storylines, and he’s looking for writers. As an ad placed on Craigslist states, NWoR (Novel Wrestling Of Rochester) needs a writer to create “thirty characters” and “six months of angles and story lines.” I hope you’ve already clicked over and mailed in your application. The first line of mine is, “change the name to FOX BRUISE.”
NWoR, (Novel Wrestling of Rochester) is a new wrestling promotion being built in Rochester, New York to compete with Upstate Pro Wrestling. The business is still in the formative stages. Right now, we’re looking for writers who can contribute as much as needed to writing six months of story lines, angles, characters, etc. (Note: The product needs to be written to represent the themes that NWoR places emphasis on, as described below.)
NWoR is very much in the style of Vince Russo – that is, there’s a particular emphasis on angles, characters, etc. To accomplish this, there needs to be heavy emphasis on characters and stories that will get attention from the fans. One way to accomplish this is to do something “novel” – that is, to take on subject matter that, traditionally, has not been fodder for promotions in the past. I’m referring, of course, to conspiracy theories, and related subjects.
“We know who THAT is, Taz! That’s EBOLA! What’s ebola doing in the Impact Zone??”
The good news is that he doesn’t expect you to figure all this out on your own. He’s already created 11 top characters.
Some characters already created are:
The Evil Lizard Bankers (a tag team based on the Jewish conspiracy theory that the world is controlled by Jews, as well as the idea that they’re really reptoids who are descendants of ancient aliens. They’ll come to the ring with iguana masks on, as well as black hats and grey beards, and they’ll hold money bags with dollar signs on them.)
YEP. The first characters created for the political wrestling promotion are EVIL JEW BANKERS. I’m surprised their valet isn’t Dead Jesus, and they don’t drag him to the ring by his ankles.
Maybe I’m not giving NWoR enough credit. This is satire, right? I’m sure the next character is great, and not, like, “gay rapper.”
Hollarina (Pronounced as “Holla” and “Rena.” Character is a rapper who wears a pink ballerina leotard and tutu. Not really political. Basically is just a ripoff of John Cena, and maybe Brodus Clay.)
I can’t decide which part of this I love more. The fact that he had to explain how “Hollarine” was pronounced? The BASICALLY A RIPOFF clarification? The fact that he gave you John Cena and Brodus Clay as options, so you could pick a skin color? I’m glad it’s not an overtly anti-black gimmick. I don’t want to feel offended after I’ve watched an EVIL JEW BANKERS match.
After that, it’s mostly “type the first thing I come up with off the top of my head” name changes for guys he recognizes from cable news channels.
Dr.s Don and Dan Paul (Parody of Dr.s Ron and Rand Paul. This tag team will be the arch-enemies of the Evil Lizard Bankers.They’ll wrestle in standard wrestling singlets and carry American and Gadsden flags.)
Alex Clones (Parody of Alex Jones. Will talk with a thick Texan drawl. Character will not be that much different than the real Alex Jones. Will wrestle in standard trunks.)
Greg Beck (Parody of Glenn Beck. Mortal enemy of Alex Clones. Character will wear coke bottle glasses, have blonde hair, cry throughout promos, and bring a big chalkboard with him to the ring.)
David Dike (Parody of David Icke. Will talk with a British accent. Gimmick will be that, every time he goes out to the ring, he’ll try and talk his way out of the match because of his arthritis. When that doesn’t work, he’ll wrestle, then, somehow, he’ll find a moment to put on a magnetic bracelet or tinfoil hat which will give him superpowers, i.e. He’ll “Hulk up” and be able to win the match.
Todd Cruise (Parody of Senator Ted Cruz. Gimmick will be that he gives exceedingly long promos about crazy nonsense that has nothing to do with anything. This is a parody of when Senator Cruz, in September 2013, delivered a twenty one hour speech to filibuster the Senate into defunding ObamaCare. His speech included parts where he read Dr. Seuss books.)
Additional suggestions:
– A violent Diva named “Megyn Killy.”
– “Bret Bear,” a bear in a suit.
– A Greta Van Susteren character whose finisher is the VAN SUSTERENATOR.
Are those too clever? Okay, “Will O’Reilly.” “Don Stewart.” Sorry, took me a minute to get the hang out it.
By now you’re probably wondering, “where’s the Barack Obama guy?” Good news: He’s the heel manager of a tag team. OF ROBOTS.
The Drones (Another tag team. The Drones, Drone #1 and Drone #2 are actually robots. Wrestlers will wear some silver colored, metallic looking costume that looks “robotic.” The Drones will be managed by Barry Bizarro, a parody of Barry Soetoro, i.e. Obama. Barry will carry a big remote control with an antenna, like the kind you’d have for a remote control car. The gimmick will be that Barry is controlling the Drones while they’re wrestling. Barry Bizarro will also do the talking for this tag team.)
All kidding aside (and letting “i.e. Obama” slide), I would pop so hard for Barack Obama piloting a team of evil robots in wrestling matches, Real Steel-style.
The sad part of this is that the promotion will probably never happen. He includes some additional information at the bottom, including a loose timeline, qualifications he’s looking for in a partner, and important information like “I looked at a local promotion’s roster page, so I assume this is how it works.” Tommy Dreamer will show up and do my Glenn Beck gimmick, right? I just have to point at him and say, “do it.”
These are just a few of the many potential public figures that could be parodied and have endless story potential. According to Upstate Pro Wrestling’s website, that group has twenty nine wrestlers working for it. We would like to do the same: i.e. Develop thirty characters, and maybe a few managers, valets, onscreen authority figures, etc. Along with six months of angles and story lines. The stories will play out in increments of one week. So, roughly, enough stories have to be written to include 30+ characters, and each story has about twenty five (or so) plot points (because there’s about twenty six weeks in six months). A good charting system to outline and organize angles would be helpful.
That’s about it. If you’re a writer who likes wrestling, or if you’re a writer who also happens to wrestle, or just a good wrestler, please email or text me, Warren Love. To show me you’re serious, tell me why you want to join, and give me a few ideas for other characters, or for stories for the characters mentioned in the ad.
Hey NWoR guy, if somebody linked you to this and you’ve read this far down, I’ll do it for free. Just shoot me an e-mail. One condition: We change “Hollerina’s” name to “Baller-ina.” It’s RIGHT THERE.
h/t to The Wrestling Bros, and to @boxcar45 for Ballerina.
Surely a pro-wrestling company based on Fox News is just the WWE, right?
Nailed it.
I’m intensely terrifying to google “Barry Soetoro”.
*terrified, shit.
It’s one of the stupider birther theories, and that’s saying a lot:
[www.snopes.com]
@Otto Man – character background can be:
“After years training in various forms of execution at FEMA death camps, he used a fake birth certificate to gain admission to Verne Gagne’s wrestling academy…”
Clearly the biggest evidence he is crazy is that he consciously advertised his product as “in the style of Vince Russo.”
Doesn’t Vince Russo live in New York himself? I assumed it was him all along.
That David Dike isn’t a lesbian woman’s reimagination of David Duke saddens me greatly.
I can’t wait for the epic match between Sara Barracuda and Hillary Senton.
Glad to see the Puppets and Puppeteer are gonna find some work with that Drones/Obama gimmick.
These guys are just ahead of their time. Sadly the show will be shit and go out of style ‘in the style of Vince Russo’.
As I read this, I’m starting to understand girls getting together with asshole dudes because they can “fix them”. Where do I apply? First things first, book Alex Clones v Greg Beck in a dignity on a pole match.
I’m just a country lawyer who doesn’t know Fox or pro rasslin, but it looks as if this fella is mocking conservatives as much as anyone. Glen Beck, Ted Cruz, etc. The give away is Alex Jones. The 9/11 Truthers are a bipartisan buncha a-holes.
Yeah, this doesn’t sound like a real conservative, just someone expecting that the Venn diagram of white rednecks who buy into Fox News’s bullshit and white rednecks who love pro wrasslin looks like one single circle.
This might be one of those times Brandon should fight the impulse to duct tape a Fox News theme to an item just because there’s a vague anti-Obama reference buried within. It’s a big world out there.
Yeah, I couldn’t get a handle on this guys politics. He just sounds like a moron.
I’m dissapointed the EVIL KIKE LIZARDS FROM OUTER SPACE dont have yarmulkes. I mean, you have to complete the illusion.
Can they be opposed by Crocodylus Pontifex, aka THE SPACE POPE?
“write me 6 months worth of stories and angles and creative and….maybe if I make money I’ll pay you”
I pitch, Senator Dick Turban! He’s supposed to represent Illinois, but where do his allegiances really lie?Plus he wears a scarf over his penis.
The Palin’s can be the new “Family”.
Trig = Eugene.
So does “Todd’s Aching” get a face or heel pop when he discusses legitimate rape?
“You thought it was the Arabs who destroyed the twin towers but you were wrong, it was I, Jorge Kush, all along y’all” “Son of a bitch” *Cue [www.youtube.com] playing when THE DRONES attack EVIL JEWISH LIZARD BANKER PEOPLE whilst GAY JOHN CENA makes the save with CHICKEN BONES attacking everyone when ATHRITIC BRITISH MAN WITH SUPER BRACELET makes the save then BARACK OBAMA WHO IS SECRETLY TEDDY LONG MAKES A TAG TEAM MATCH. Then we all SWITCH TO THAT WRESTLING COMPANY WHERE 99% OF THE PROMOTION IS WRITING AND SENDING AND WAITING FOR VERIFICATION THAT YOUR FORMS ARE CORRECT.* But in all seriousness that’s the worst game of Ad Libs I’ve ever played.
What about Dob Bole, Teve Torbes, and Lamar Alexander Number 2?
It would be better than watching any of the liberal news stations.
Oh, hey Fox News Defense Force. Glad to see you made it.
George W. Bushwackers for the win.
Oh man. This guy is only like half-an-hour away from me.
I am a Creative Writing major… and I could always use the money…
Do it. Work from within. Do something pretty while you can.
Stay tuned for when they add:
– The faction ISA (Islamic State of America)-> Watch as a bunch of brownish colored dudes and a black dude pretend they’re Muslim and want to install Sharia in Islamic America.
-Pagan-> Wrestler who will stop at nothing to attack Christian holidays.
-> Evan Gelico-> Pagan’s foil. Naturally he’ll be the champion. He hates socialism, science and birthdays.
– The Wetbacks-> Illegal Mexicans who could get deported at anytime, but, doesn’t because they need to get their asses kicked first!
GOOD GAWD A’MIGHT, THAT’S BOE JIDEN’S THEME MUSIC!
*Hawksaw Jim Duggan runs out*
Ned Tugent. A legendary Rock n’ Roll guitarist, trying desperately to cling to relevance by being a horrible person. That’s a hot angle, brother.
Glenn Beck is the original lunatic fringe. He’s too much for the Fox News Authority to handle.
This sounds like WCW in their later years.
Six months of angles? Hell, WWE can barely manage one week of angles, and I’m pretty damn sure they don’t use a charting system (storyboard?) to organize them.
That said, with all the misgivings – and the fact that it’ll likely never move past weird Craigslist posting stage, Evil Lizard bankers, wrestling Robots that are being controlled from outside the ring? I would watch the shit out of this.
Due to licensing agreements, Ebola’s Impact Zone name is E. Balla.
“And introducing our Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura parody character…Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura!”
Need an old school masked tag team that look completely identical except one wears a red mask and the other a blue mask and they can never get along with each other.
BAH GAWD KING! THAT’S THE TRUTHERS’ MUSIC! WHAT ARE THEY DOIN’ HERE? They’re taking tubafours to Al Kayda and his manager Isis!
Ha! R-Truther!
DIDSOMEONESAYRZIGGLER?
I’ve been involved in wrestling for many years. “News” angles never EVER work out. Sgt. Slaughter turning on the US for Iraq, Muhammed Hassan, the “Match” between “Barack Obama” and “Hillary”, the multiple appearances of a really lousy Bill Clinton impersonator in the 90’s, the “Debate” between Chris Nowinski and Scott Steiner Iraq War II… they never ever work. (and I’m just picking from WWE’s tries at it…)
It’s ego stroking for the booker or bookers. Either way, it’s boring, its’ not what the fans want to see.
Writing a good wrestling show is simple. Pick good performers who will show up and give their all. Pair performers who will work well together in matches. Let them tell the story in the ring with WRESTLING. When you want them to talk, make sure the people who you have talk are capable of doing it in an engaging way. Keep it short and on topic. As a writer, make the show safe, clean and professional. Pay your performers well so they’re willing to do it, willing to come back and do it again and make sure they get paid in the most timely manner. It’s so simple it’s a wonder why it’s so hard.
Damn I forgot about the Nowinski-Steiner debate, what a shit show that was.
Ritt Momney…accompanied to the ring by a different wife every week….sprays ketchup instead of mist into the eyes of his opponents.
If Alex Clones doesn’t come to the ring waving a false flag, I swear to GAWD…