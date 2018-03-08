Abbey Laith And Sage Beckett Have Reportedly Been Released By WWE

YouTube

Here’s some unexpected news for your Thursday afternoon: according to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, NXT talent and former Mae Young Classic competitor Abbey Laith has been released from her contract with WWE. She was reportedly given the news of her release on Wednesday, and as of this publication her only response on social media has been a quote from Rocky Balboa.

Laith — probably best known as everywhere-on-the-indies (including Chikara Grand) champion Kimber Lee — originally appeared on NXT television as enhancement talent, but officially signed with the company in January of 2017. Later that year she was announced as one of the 32 competitors in the inaugural Mae Young Classic and made it all the way to the semi-finals, defeating Jazzy Gabert in a well-received match and taking out Rachel Evers in round two before being knocked out of the tournament by Mercedes Martinez.

As mentioned, Laith is a former Chikara Grand Champion, has held women’s championships in spots like JAPW and MCW, and held one half of the Tag Team Championship in both Shimmer and Shine. We wish Abbey the best in her future endeavors, whether that means getting back into NXT or teaming up with some pro wrestling ice cream cones.