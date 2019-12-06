ACH Returned To Televised Wrestling With MLW

After ACH (fka NXT’s Jordan Myles) was released from WWE in November, he quickly made his return to the independent wrestling circuit. This week, he returned to televised wrestling with the first of multiple appearances for Major League Wrestling (MLW.)

ACH made a surprise appearance at MLW’s Opera Cup tournament/TV tapings at the Melrose Ballroom, where he teamed up with former MMA fighter King Mo against Injustice (Jordan Oliver and Kotto Brazil.) That match will air on a future episode of MLW Fusion, which can be watched on beIN Sports and MLW’s YouTube channel. MLW announced via press release that “ACH will next compete at MLW’s return to Dallas at MLW: Zero Hour at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area on Saturday, January 11.”

Working for MLW likely doesn’t rule out ACH appearing for other major promotions. The company’s current roster includes guys like MJF and Jimmy Havoc, who are signed with AEW, and LA Park and Puma King, who work with AAA. In the past, some wrestlers have worked for Impact Wrestling and MLW at the same time (like the Lucha Brothers), as well as New Japan Pro Wrestling and MLW (Davey Boy Smith Jr.) Additionally, wrestlers (like Rush) and backstage employees (like Chris DeJoseph) have been able to leave MLW on short notice. So while it looks like MLW is part of ACH’s future, it’s possible he still has other options open too.