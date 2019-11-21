NJPW

ACH Has Been Released From WWE And Says He’s ‘Saving’ Another WWE Superstar [Updated]

After a controversy involving a t-shirt design reminiscent of blackface, ACH (known in NXT as Jordan Myles) quit WWE and announced he was returning to the independent circuit. While both ACH and WWE have yet to confirm whether he, unlike other wrestlers who have recently tried to quit the company, will be released from his contract, ACH has already been announced for indie dates.

The first of these is for Heavy Metal Wrestling in his home state of Texas, facing Chandler Hopkins. He’s also been announced for an Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment event on December 1. It’s unclear if he’ll be wrestling on that one though; the promotional tweet doesn’t mention a match, but says that, “ACH will be at Squad Goals on Dec 1st at District Atlanta.”

The Wrestling Revolver, the Iowa-based indie owned by Sami Callihan, is also promoting, “THE RETURN OF ACH” on December 27.” Acting like he is once again an indie wrestler, ACH has also posted his bookings email.

But as he’s promoting a return to the indies, ACH has also tweeted what looks like a promise to get another WWE Superstar out of his contract. In response to a tweet from Big Swole wishing him well, ACH replied that he is “Saving your hubby too!” Her husband, Cedric Alexander, retweeted this. Alexander previously expressed solidarity with ACH by using the #ForTheCulture hashtag in what is currently his pinned tweet.

Update: On Pro Wrestling Sheet, Ryan Satin, who is part of the cast of FS1’s WWE Backstage, reported that WWE released ACH from his contract.

