Hey @VinceMcMahon Can’t hold me down no more. This is FOR THE WRESTLING CULTURE. pic.twitter.com/wA2UbBFiZP — Albert C Hardie / Super A.C.H (@ACHisSuper) November 21, 2019

The first of these is for Heavy Metal Wrestling in his home state of Texas, facing Chandler Hopkins. He’s also been announced for an Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment event on December 1. It’s unclear if he’ll be wrestling on that one though; the promotional tweet doesn’t mention a match, but says that, “ACH will be at Squad Goals on Dec 1st at District Atlanta.”

The Wrestling Revolver, the Iowa-based indie owned by Sami Callihan, is also promoting, “THE RETURN OF ACH” on December 27.” Acting like he is once again an indie wrestler, ACH has also posted his bookings email.

But as he’s promoting a return to the indies, ACH has also tweeted what looks like a promise to get another WWE Superstar out of his contract. In response to a tweet from Big Swole wishing him well, ACH replied that he is “Saving your hubby too!” Her husband, Cedric Alexander, retweeted this. Alexander previously expressed solidarity with ACH by using the #ForTheCulture hashtag in what is currently his pinned tweet.