In the months All Elite Wrestling has existed, Darby Allin has become one of the promotion’s fastest rising stars. After winning over fans this summer in his time-limit draw with Cody at Fyter Fest and the Cracker Barrel Clash at All Out, he became the first challenger of AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. During a brawl at the end of the same episode of Dynamite in which become number one contender, Allin skateboarded down the entrance ramp and clock Jericho with his board. The crowd loved it.

Years before he started entertaining TV audiences, Allin stood out on the independent wrestling scene, helped by his goth-skater persona, unique brand of charisma, and willingness to take crazy bumps. The Seattle native got his start wrestling in front of the denizens of Washington state, and before he left the indie scene for TNT, he wrestled a farewell match to his local wrestling scene at Defy Wrestling’s Doomsayer event on September 27. I interviewed him for UPROXX after the show, and he opened up about creativity, his career goals, and more.