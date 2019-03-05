Kevin Quiroz

Independent wrestling‘s recently-notorious goth queen Priscilla Kelly and rising local star Heather Monroe duke it out at the Hi Hat in Los Angeles on a Sunday night. The crowd is gathered as close as the referees with allow around a sound stage, atop which Kelly is poised. “It’s not my time of the month,” she says, “Or I’d shove a tampon in your mouth,” before opting for a more traditional finishing blow than death by feminine hygiene product, a painful-looking splash to her opponent prone on the concrete floor covered by a thin carpet. This earns her the three-count and the audience loves every second of it.

The use of high risk, high flying wrestling moves in unusual terrain is about as traditional as it gets at the unconventional Suburban Fight, the year-old indie that recently gained mainstream media attention when a video of a spot in which Priscilla Kelly shoved a tampon in Tuna’s mouth went viral. The moment was covered by outlets like TMZ and drew a spectrum of reactions from the wrestling world, from praise and criticism, disgust to excitement. But though this was the first to involve a feminine hygiene product, wrestlers have been doing things just as extreme at Suburban Fight since the promotion’s inception.

When creator, event manager, and booker Madison Woodward first pitched the idea of the Suburban Fight, he says he thought it was too out there to be approved. “I’ve been booking shows for about ten years, mainly punk shows,” Woodward says. “I was working at a venue and some of the events I was doing were going well. The manager asked me if I had any other ideas for other events, and I was like, ‘Man, I got this crazy idea. One hundred percent did not think he was going to go for it to do, you know, no ring, basically like bar fights in the bar. He got stoked.”