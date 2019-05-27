The Best And Worst Of AEW Double Or Nothing

Pro Wrestling Editor
05.27.19

Ricky Havlik/AEW

Previously on the Best and Worst of Those Being The Elite Guys: Cody (Rhodes) won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, famous dick wrestler Joey Ryan was murdered but came back to life with a bunch of penis druids, and (surprise!) Chris Jericho showed up as a pissed-off ninja skeleton that’s into hair metal and mall fashion.

You can follow all of our All Elite Wrestling updates on the AEW tag page. Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. We are also t-shirt salesmen, but we’re nowhere near as good at it.

And now, the Best and Worst of All Elite Wrestling Double Or Nothing, the first show under the AEW brand.

Around The Web

TAGSAEWAEW DOUBLE OR NOTHINGAll Elite WrestlingBEST AND WORST OF AEWDouble Or Nothing 2019
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.27.19 8 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP