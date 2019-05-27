The Best And Worst Of AEW Double Or Nothing

Ricky Havlik/AEW

Previously on the Best and Worst of Those Being The Elite Guys: Cody (Rhodes) won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, famous dick wrestler Joey Ryan was murdered but came back to life with a bunch of penis druids, and (surprise!) Chris Jericho showed up as a pissed-off ninja skeleton that’s into hair metal and mall fashion.

And now, the Best and Worst of All Elite Wrestling Double Or Nothing, the first show under the AEW brand.