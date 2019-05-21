Mick Foley Debuted WWE’s New ’24/7′ Championship On Raw

WWE Raw

Earlier today we speculated wildly about what new WWE Championship Mick Foley would be debuting on Raw following the announcement at Money in the Bank brand pay-per-view®, and now we have our answer: meet the 24/7 Championship.

Foley — wearing a tie-dyed green shamrock shirt for some reason — announced that it was time for Monday Night to “get Raw again” and debuted the belts to boos, as mention of “24/7” got the crowd expecting a Hardcore Championship. You can watch the unveiling of the green and gold championship that looks like the logo of a diner below.