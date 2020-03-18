AEW Dynamite And Also Possibly NXT Open Discussion Thread (3/18/20)

Tonight’s Wednesday night postponement of war due to global pandemic features a live episode of AEW Dynamite relocated from Rochester to Jacksonville going up against an NXT from the WWE Performance Center with a “changed format” featuring no actual new wrestling. Times are weird and tough right now, so thanks for sticking with us and hanging out to talk about at least the vague impression of wrestling.

Tonight’s Dynamite is set to feature a six-man tag team match between The Elite and The Inner Circle with the winners getting the advantage in the presumably soon-to-be-rescheduled Blood and Guts match — the heels always win these things, that’s just how the match works — as well as Best Friends versus Lucha Brothers, and Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy against The Butcher and The Blade. Also, the reveal of the Dark Order’s “Exalted One” is finally upon us, and Matt Hardy’s dropping some serious hints.

WWE’s statement on NXT:

“Tomorrow night’s NXT will air as regularly scheduled in a modified format with elements ranging from in-depth character profiles and story breakdowns as well as never-before-seen interviews and content.”

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight's open thread and if we get enough comments, we'll include 10 of the best in tomorrow's Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports.