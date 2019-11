Welcome to the latest installment of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite on TNT and WWE NXT live on USA Network head-to-head experiment. We continue to navigate this exciting new era for pro wrestling, where they’ve decided to put all the good stuff in one four-hour long two-hour block in the middle of the week.

The Wednesday Night Ware are raging on and the ratings keep going down, so let’s enjoy what they’re going for now, before they turn into shows we don’t recognize!