AEW Dynamite Pulled Good Numbers This Week As NXT Failed To Make The Cable Top 50

This week was the first Wednesday since before the Holidays that featured regular live episodes of both AEW Dynamite (which took Christmas Day off) and NXT (which ran a taped episode on Christmas and a recap show on New Years). With everything back to normal and 2020 ramping up, there was a lot of interest in what this week’s ratings would look like.

As has been the trend (but not the rule) since the beginning, AEW Dynamite once again won the night, with 947,000 viewers on TNT compared to NXT’s 721,000 viewers on the USA Network, as reported by Showbuzz Daily. That means AEW had 31% more viewers than NXT did.

AEW also had a 0.36 rating in the all-important 18-49 demographic, whereas NXT only drew 0.19 in the same demo. Last week’s AEW had the same 0.36 rating, while the year-end recap episode of NXT had a 0.15. That means NXT only went up by 0.04 by returning to live episodes.

Ratings-wise AEW Dynamite came in at #6 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT was at #55. AEW was 36th in overall viewership, while NXT came in at 45th.

Dynamite only had a 2% drop in viewership, from 967,000 to 947,000, compared last week, when it was up against the NXT recap episode. These numbers seem particularly strong for AEW, but we’ll see what the future holds (and don’t worry, we’ll continue to cover it exhaustively).