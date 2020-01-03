AEW Dynamite Did Strong Numbers Opposite NXT’s Year End Recap Show

Nevertheless, for what it’s worth that Christmas edition of NXT drew 831,000 viewers in the absence of its competitor, and got a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily .

Last week was the first time since the shows went live in October that we didn’t do a news post about the “ ratings war ” between AEW and NXT, because that Wednesday was Christmas day, when AEW Dynamite didn’t air at all and NXT was an episode of pre-taped matches .

As for this week, things were a bit reversed. NXT had an episode on New Years Day, but it was a Year End recap with no new matches. AEW Dynamite, on the other hand, was live from Jacksonville FL, for a much-hyped “Homecoming” show.

As Showbuzz Daily reports, 967,000 people watched Dynamite, and it had a rating of 0.36 in that all-important 18-49 demo. That’s the most viewers they’ve had since their first three shows in October, and their highest demo rating since November 13.

It’s hardly fair to compare NXT’s numbers when they didn’t even have a real episode, but the recap edition, which did feature the reveal of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic bracket, still got 548,000 viewers, with a 0.15 demo rating.

Next week, we’ll see who’s on top when the shows are both live and head-to-head again, and maybe some day we’ll even learn what consequence any of this has.