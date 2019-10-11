AEW Dynamite Had More Viewers Than NXT In Week Two, But Numbers Were Down

Last week, to nobody’s particular surprise, the premiere episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT got considerably more viewers than the first episode of NXT in which both hours aired on USA. This week, those numbers are a bit different, although which brand was on top remained the same.



As reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The second episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT dropped 27.8% in viewers from the premiere. Unlike that first week, it also simultaneously aired on TruTV, but even if you add those numbers, it still dropped by 19.2%. Among teen viewers, there was a 36% drop from last week to this week. While these drops are significant, even coming off of a premiere, some of it mahve to do with the Los Angeles Dodgers versus Washington Nationals baseball game, which was getting over 5 million viewers on TBS at the time.

AEW Dynamite drew a total of 1,018,000 viewers just on TNT, plus an additional 122,000 viewers on TruTV, for a total of 1,140,000. TNT also replayed the show at 10pm for another 360,000 viewers. As far as demographic ratings, Dynamite got a 0.23 in 12-17, 0.33 in 18-34, 0.59 in 35-49, and 0.30 in 50+, all of which were down from last week.

NXT, on the other hand, attracted 790,000 viewers, which was only an 11.3% drop from last week. The median age of NXT viewers was 55, whereas the previous week’s median viewer was 49. NXT got an 0.10 in 12-17, 0.15 in 18-3, 0.29 in 35-49, and 0.27 in 50+, all of which were also down from last week. NXT started with 836,000 viewers and ended with 728,000, althouh they picked up 792,000 with the overrun once Dynamite was over.

There are still a lot of questions about how things will shake out once MLB season is over and these shows find their steady audiences, but of course we’ll be here to cover that (and let you argue about it in the comments) as it happens.