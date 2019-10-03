The Ins And Outs Of AEW Dynamite 10/2/19: Boom Goes The Dynamite

Previously on All Elite Wrestling: AEW went All Out to crown its first-ever World Champion, and then the title belt was immediately lost. Plus PAC toasted Kenny Omega, Jimmy Havoc cut Joey Janela’s tongue with a piece of paper in a Cracker Barrel Clash, and everyone’s favorite team is a big dinosaur who hangs out with the smallest people he can find.

With that, welcome to the first ever edition of the Ins and Outs of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite, TNT’s WCW Monday Nitro sequel series (not really) that pairs billionaire television know-how with YouTube and independent wrestling spirit. It’s in the same style as our Best and Worst columns, obviously, but I wanted to give it its own flavor, and not have 30 things called “Best and Worst of” something on the page at once. It’s fun, play along!

If you’d like to keep up with our ongoing coverage of all things All Elite Wrestling, make sure you’re following our AEW tag page. The column itself will have a tag page after it’s been on for more than half a day.

So, let’s see what happens when you give The Elite enough money and production value to fart rainbow dust.