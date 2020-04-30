AEW Will Be Testing Everyone Who Enters The Building For Dynamite

Next week, AEW is returning to broadcasting live episodes of Dynamite, a plan that’s still controversial among some people, considering that the Coronavirus pandemic is still going strong. But on last night’s official AEW Dynamite post-show on YouTube, members of the AEW broadcast team did their best to reassure fans that safety is still a priority. Jim Ross first mentioned that the plan is to test everybody who comes in next week, and Excalibur explained at greater length:

There will be on-site point-of-care testing for everybody that enters the building that day. That was something that was insisted upon by our management team — that if we are going to resume these things, we need to keep everybody as safe as possible. And so you know, for me personally, I’m a little bit of a germophobe, so that went a long way into kind of calming my nerves.