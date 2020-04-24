AEW Is Expected To Resume Production On Dynamite Next Month

When Florida declared pro wrestling an essential business, whether that had anything to do with Linda McMahon’s promise to pump money into the economy there or not, it meant that companies besides WWE would be able to go back to work there. Now it looks like AEW is planning to take advantage of that opportunity.

Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer reports that on May 6, All Elite Wrestling plans to resume shows at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. There will be no crowds, obviously, but according to Sean Ross Stapp at Fightful.com, AEW has confirmed that the plan is to do the shows live.