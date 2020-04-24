AEW Is Expected To Resume Production On Dynamite Next Month

When Florida declared pro wrestling an essential business, whether that had anything to do with Linda McMahon’s promise to pump money into the economy there or not, it meant that companies besides WWE would be able to go back to work there. Now it looks like AEW is planning to take advantage of that opportunity.
Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer reports that on May 6, All Elite Wrestling plans to resume shows at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. There will be no crowds, obviously, but according to Sean Ross Stapp at Fightful.com, AEW has confirmed that the plan is to do the shows live.
The AEW roster, including World Champion Jon Moxley, has been sheltering at home since The first week of April, when they pretaped a whole bunch of episodes at QT Marshall’s gym in Norcross, GA. At the time, the word was that those pre-recorded episodes would get them all the way to Double Or Nothing on May 23. As for that show, it doesn’t currently have an announced venue, even though AEW says it will still run as a PPV despite the originally planned venue cancelling.
Now it sounds like they’ll have new live episodes on TV in time for an updated build to whatever Double Or Nothing is going to be. According to Meltzer, some members of the AEW roster are already in quarantine in anticipation of the new shows, including those from California and New York who weren’t brought in for the previous tapings. That means we might see SCU, the Young Bucks, Private Party, and Kris Statlander, among others, for the first time in a while.