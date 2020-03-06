AEW Dynamite Got A Ratings Bump This Week While NXT Remained Flat

This looked like it was going to be a particularly competitive week for the Wednesday night wrestling shows. AEW Dynamite featured the fallout from their Revolution PPV , while NXT was heavily advertised with two cages matches building on intense rivalries. Last week everybody’s numbers were down , so we sort of figured they’d be up this week. However, it was really only one show that had significant gains, while the other stayed about where it was.

According to Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite had 906,000 viewers this week, which is an increase of 41,000 from last week. They also regained ground after last week’s slump in the key 18-49 demographic rating, with a .35 compared to last week’s .30. This is the highest numbers AEW has gotten since February 5.

In contrast, NXT only gained about a thousand viewers for a total of 718,000 this week. The 18-49 demo rating held steady at .23. Broadly speaking, that means not a lot of people were persuaded to tune in by those big cage matches.

Dynamite was 5th on the Cable Top 150, up four spots from last week, whereas NXT came in 20th, down three spots. The top programs on cable were a New Orleans vs. Dallas NBA game on ESPN and an interview with Donald Trump on FOX News.