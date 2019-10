Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for October 9, 2019. The show featured a round one match in the AEW Tag Team Championship tournament, Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears, a very goth number one contender’s match, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Ins and Outs of All Elite Wrestling column.

AEW Dynamite Results: