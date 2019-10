All Elite Wrestling‘s next pay-per-view, Full Gear, is currently headlined by an AEW World Championship match between Chris Jericho (c) and Cody, but the card is subject to change. Jericho has another title defense scheduled for the October 16 episode of Dynamite and though we don’t yet know who his challenger will be, we know from the participants in the number one contender’s match announced today that he will be goth.