Backstage Report On Which AEW Stars Missed The Recent Dynamite Tapings

Watching these recent episodes, it’s clear that quite a few roster members are missing. Tony Khan has previously stated that anyone who’s not comfortable wrestling during the pandemic is welcome to stay home with no penalty or ill will. Now Wrestling Inc has reported who wasn’t at those tapings, and therefore who we can expect not to see in the ring on Wednesday nights for at least the next month.

While WWE has resumed weekly live broadcasts this week, because Florida has decided to consider them an essential business that doesn’t need to shut down, All Elite Wrestling actually is shut down for the moment, with all of their talent currently able to shelter at home and practice social distancing. AEW Dynamite is still airing new episodes, but they were all pre-recorded in a crowd-free marathon taping a couple of weeks at QT Marshall’s gym in Norcross, Georgia. They reportedly have enough episodes in the can to last through mid-May, and we’ll see what happens after that.

The Young Bucks, Hangman Adam Page, Nyla Rose, PAC, The Lucha Bros, SCU, MJF, and Big Swole were all missing from the tapings. We already knew that PAC and the Lucha Bros, who had just recently formed Death Triangle, are unable to make it to Dynamite right now. It’s come up before that California and New York based talent were told not to attend the tapings, as those are considered hot spots for the coronavirus. That would also include the NYC-based Private Party and Santana and Ortiz, who aren’t mentioned here.

MJF tweeted something a bit ominous about his absence, but knowing his social media it may well turn out to be a work.

I wish I could put my body on the line more for you guys. I truly care so much about you being entertained during your hour of need. Unfortunately something awful has happened to me and it has gradually gotten worse. I can’t comment on what the issue is at this time. https://t.co/1WoXSzPh7r — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Big Swole posted on her Instagram about how she misses Dynamite, but she’s immunocompromised because of her history with Crohn’s Disease.

It’s possible that some of the missing talent will appear in non-wrestling segments recorded at their homes. Either way, it’s going to be a while before Dynamite looks like the Dynamite we’re used to, but then you could say the same thing about most of the world right now.