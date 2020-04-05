As live sports and TV and film productions across the U.S. were postponed because of COVID-19, America’s two biggest wrestling companies continued to film wrestling shows. WWE reportedly plans to continue taping shows for the time being despite the stay-at-home order in the Performance Center’s home state, but according to the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, All Elite Wrestling has now shut down production indefinitely.

After they lost access to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, AEW had moved production to Georgia. But the future of that situation was precarious, especially now that Georgia has joined the list of states with stay-at-home orders. Before shutting down production, AEW was reportedly able to film material for multiple weeks of Dynamite, including matches in the tournament for the TNT Championship, its new men’s secondary title.