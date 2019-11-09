AEW Full Gear Open Discussion Thread

AEW Full Gear, the first pay-per-view event of the Dynamite era from All Elite Wrestling, airs this Saturday, November 9. The show features an unsanctioned match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega, an AEW Championship match between Cody (Rhodes) and Chris Jericho, and more. Make sure you’re here all weekend for our ongoing coverage, including an open discussion thread, results, and more.
AEW Full Gear Card:
1. AEW World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Cody. If Cody loses, he’ll never challenge for the AEW Championship again
2. AEW Women’s Championship Match: Riho (c) vs. Emi Sakura
3. AEW Tag Team Championship Match: SCU (c) vs. Lucha Bros. vs. Private Party
4. The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz
5. PAC vs. Hangman Adam Page
6. Lights Out Unsanctioned Match: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley
7. Joey Janela vs. Shawn Spears
8. Buy In Match: Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Bea Priestley