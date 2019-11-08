AEW Full Gear: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

AEW Full Gear, the first pay-per-view event of the Dynamite era from All Elite Wrestling, airs this Saturday, November 9. The show features an unsanctioned “lights out” match, Cody Rhodes challenging Chris Jericho for the AEW Championship, a real dentist, and more. Make sure you’re here all weekend for our ongoing coverage, including an open discussion thread, results, and more.

AEW Full Gear Card:

1. AEW World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Cody. If Cody loses, he’ll never challenge for the AEW Championship again

2. AEW Women’s Championship Match: Riho (c) vs. Emi Sakura

3. AEW Tag Team Championship Match: SCU (c) vs. Lucha Bros. vs. Private Party

4. The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz

5. PAC vs. Hangman Adam Page

6. Lights Out Unsanctioned Match: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley

7. Joey Janela vs. Shawn Spears

8. Buy In Match: Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Bea Priestley

As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all eight matches. This time around we’re including one of our soon-to-be returning writers, Scott Heisel, and one of our new voices, Marcus Gilmer.

How To Watch

AEW Full Gear starts at 8pm ET with the one-hour Buy-In pre-show starting at 7. The Buy-In is available to stream for free on YouTube, FiteTV and ITV4. In the U.S., you can watch Full Gear on Bleacher Report Live, or via traditional pay-per-view carried by all major satellite providers. Remember that? Fans in the UK follow a similar path, and can buy the show for £14.95 via ITV Box Office, Virgin TV or FiteTV.