AEW Is Polling Fans To Decide The Last Team In Its Tag Title Tournament

At its live events this summer, All Elite Wrestling showed its commitment to tag team wrestling, even before the surprise appearance of LAX at All Out. Those who watched these shows have gotten to know the company’s tag teams well enough to probably have opinions about what matchups they want to see in the tournament to crown the first AEW World Tag Team Champions that they’ve been hearing about for months now. That’s certainly what AEW was banking on when it decided to have the fans determine the last team in the tournament via Twitter fan poll.

The teams of @luchasaurus / @boy_myth_legend and @AngelicoAAA / @JackEvans711 are both winless in AEW. We want your help to determine who should get the final spot in the tournament to crown the FIRST AEW World Tag Team Champions… pic.twitter.com/Padn4NV9s0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 13, 2019

This morning, AEW tweeted that the teams of Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy (A Boy and His Dinosaur) and Jack Evans and Angélico (the former Los Güeros del Cielo) “are both winless in AEW. We want your help to determine who should get the final spot in the tournament to crown the FIRST AEW World Tag Team Champions…” Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus had 85 percent of the vote when this article was written and over 9,000 votes had already been cast, so it looks like they’ll probably get that final spot.

So far, we don’t know for sure how many teams will be in this tournament or how it will work, but AEW has released some key information about it. We know the Dark Order has a bye in the first round after they won a pre-show triple threat and a tag match with the Best Friends to earn that bye. We know that the Young Bucks and Private Party will face off in the first round in the opening match of the second episode of AEW’s TV show. We know the semi-finals will take place on October 23 and the finals on October 30 (interestingly, not on the Full Gear PPV.)

If you want to see Evans and Angélico get a shot at those finals, you’d better head over to Twitter, because they are getting absolutely destroyed! And if you want to give your take on how this tag tournament is shaping up, head down to the comments section!