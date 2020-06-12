The Wednesday Night Wars continue to be tilted in AEW’s favor, although this week’s battle proved to be one of the closest in recent memory.

As reported by Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite came out on top this week, with a total of 677,000 viewers — down 53,000 viewers from last week. In the 18-49 key demographic, AEW’s ratings continued to slide, down to a .23 from last week’s .29 (and .32 two weeks ago). This week’s Dynamite featured Orange Cassidy being beaten with a bag of his namesake, as well as Jon Moxley doing his best Adam Cole impersonation with a car windshield. The show was the 14th highest rated cable show on Wednesday.