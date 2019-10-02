AEW Revealed Chris Jericho’s Mystery Partners For Dynamite’s First Main Event

The first episode of Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling‘s new television show, is set to air on October 2 at 5 PM Eastern. Until very recently, fans believed it would have a somewhat mysterious main event: The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) vs. Chris Jericho and two partners, whose identities were unknown.



On October 1, TNT aired an hour-long preview special before the premiere of their new wrestling program. On this show, a segment filmed backstage at All Out revealed that the duo of Santana and Ortiz (aka PNP or Proud-n-Powerful, known until recently as LAX in Impact Wrestling and EYFBO on the indies) will team up with Jericho in that six-man tag team match. For anyone not watching the special, AEW spread the word about this announcement on Twitter.

BREAKING NEWS!@Santana_PNP & @Ortiz_PnP join @IAmJericho in the main event against #TheElite on our debut episode of #AEWDynamite! Tomorrow we go live! Will you be watching? — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 2, 2019

After Santana and Ortiz made their AEW debuts through a surprise attack after the crazy ladder match between the Lucha Bros and The Young Bucks at All Out, it was widely guessed that they would be Jericho’s mystery partners. Still, announcing the identity of two mystery partners the night before they were scheduled to be revealed is an odd choice!

With all cards on the table, here’s how the card for the Dynamite premiere stands right now: