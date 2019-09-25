As the premier of AEW Dynamite approaches on October 2, the company just announced a match for their premiere episode that fans were excited for earlier this year: Hangman Page vs. Pac.

Way back in January at the first All Elite Wrestling rally, Pac and Hangman Page exchanged fighting words, setting off a web series storyline about Page having to diet in order to get in “full gear” shape and setting up a match between the two at AEW’s first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing.

But shortly before Double or Nothing, the match was called off, reportedly due to creative disagreements related to the other wrestling storyline Pac was in as Dragon Gate’s Open the Dream Gate Champion. Pac injured Page in a match at an indie show in the UK and didn’t appear in AEW until All Out last month; Page won a battle royal at Double or Nothing to become number one contender to the AEW World Championship.