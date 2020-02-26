Lance Archer was reported to be in talks with All Elite Wrestling last month, and today the company announced he is Dynamite-bound; first with a tweet, then with a press release announcing Archer has signed, “a multi-year deal.”

Archer, who is 42-years-old and billed as 6-foot-8, has been wrestling for twenty years on promotions like TNA, WWE, and across the independent circuit. For the past nine years, he’s has been affiliated with New Japan Pro Wrestling (with a period of working for Pro Wrestling NOAH as part of an NJPW angle.) All of his work in New Japan was as a member of the Suzukigun faction, and most of it as part of a monster heel tag team with Davey Boy Smith Jr., Killer Elite Squad. K.E.S.’s catchphrase, “Everbody dies,” has recently been used in Dark Order-related content.