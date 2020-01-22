AEW Is Reportedly Looking To Sign New Japan’s Lance Archer

Lance Archer was New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s most unexpected breakout star of 2019, and another promotion has reportedly taken notice. According to Sports Illustrated, All Elite Wrestling is in talks with Archer, and since SI has previously published reports that very obviously came directly from AEW wrestlers’ agents, this is probably true!

Archer, who is billed at 6’8″, has spent almost a decade of his career in NJPW after wrestling in TNA, WWE, and on the independent circuit. He joined the promotion in 2011 as a new member of the Suzukigun stable and has been mainly a tag team wrestler for most of his time in New Japan. As Killer Elite Squad, he and Davey Boy Smith Jr. (who left NJPW last year and currently works mainly in MLW) held the IWGP Tag Team Championship three times and Pro Wrestling NOAH’s GHC Tag Team Championship twice.