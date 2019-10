Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw The Elite get into the Halloween spirit when Kenny Omega made an entrance dressed as Sans from Undertale and The Young Bucks brought back the Street Fighter cosplay they work at Fyter Fest. (The Rick and Morty costumes could also count, but those were more in the spirit of advertising.) Today, a new episode of Being The Elite keeps the Halloween celebration going with more costumes and some spooky vignettes.