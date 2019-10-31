Orange Cassidy And Best Friends Got A Full ‘Rick And Morty’ Entrance On AEW Dynamite, With Commentary

Late last week, AEW announced a surprising (but synergistic) partnership: Adult Swim’s hit cartoon and fast food restaurant sauce influencer ‘Rick and Morty.’

TNT later clarified the connection as a Halloween promotion, with fans in attendance getting Rick and/or Morty masks to wear during the show.

To celebrate new episodes of Rick and Morty coming to Adult Swim on November 10th, the twosome is invading All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite! Those who attend the October 30th show in Charleston, WV, will have the opportunity to get one of four special Rick and Morty masks.

