As usual, All Elite Wrestling came out on top. The show, which featured Ricky Starks challenging Cody for the TNT title and Best Friends vs. Le Sex Gods, had a viewership of 772,000, according to Showbuzz Daily . The show’s second-largest audience this month was on June 5 , which had an audience of 730,000.

Last night’s episodes of AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT drew both programs’ largest live cable audiences of the month, along with ratings bumps.

Dynamite was also the eighth ranked show on cable this Wednesday, drawing a 0.28 rating. Dynamite was beaten by MTV’s The Challenge, the Property Brothers, and news programs on Fox and CNN. It was most popular, also as usual, with men ages 18-49, with whom it drew and 0.36.

WWE’s NXT, which featured the return of Sasha Banks and Bayley, had a slightly smaller audience of 746,000. However, that’s an increase from 715,000 on June 5 and 673,000 last week.

NXT was the 25th ranked show on cable with an 0.20 rating among viewers aged 18-49, the same rating as Forged In Fire: Beat the Judges and Investigation Discovery’s See No Evil. NXT scored a lower rating than AEW with every demographic except for viewers over the age of 50, with whom it drew an 0.36 in comparison to AEW’s 0.31.