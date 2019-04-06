YouTube

Sad and unfortunately timed news from the world of wrestling this week as former WWE character Al Wilson, real-life father of Hall of Fame inductee Torrie Wilson, has died. Wilson reportedly passed away earlier this week, as confirmed by Pro Wrestling Sheet, only days before being able to see his daughter inducted as part of this weekend’s WrestleMania festivities.

Wilson is best known to wrestling fans as part of the build for a “stepmother vs. stepdaughter” match between Torrie and rival Dawn Marie back at the 2003 Royal Rumble. The angle involved lesbian blackmail, Al dressing up in a turkey costume at a Thanksgiving bikini food fight, a soap opera-style marriage, and even the on-screen death of the fictional version of Wilson, setting up a catfight at a funeral.

Torrie posted the following on Instagram on Friday.