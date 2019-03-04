Torrie Wilson Is Officially Headed To The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Network

This year’s WWE Hall of Fame class is certainly an interesting bunch.

So far the company has announced D-Generation X and The Honky Tonk Man as 2019 inductees, and per an announcement officially made on Monday afternoon, they’ll be joined by Torrie Wilson.

Wilson is a former Miss Galaxy competition winner who joined World Championship Wrestling as a valet and performer in 1999, and made the jump to WWE in 2001. While she never held a championship in the company — not counting the 2002 Golden Thong Award — she was good at what she was hired to do, and was part of a number of memorable and/or infamous segments throughout her 9-year career. She most recently participated in a battle royal at WWE’s first all-women’s pay-per-view, Evolution, in October of 2018.

