Torrie Wilson Is Officially Headed To The WWE Hall Of Fame

This year’s WWE Hall of Fame class is certainly an interesting bunch.

So far the company has announced D-Generation X and The Honky Tonk Man as 2019 inductees, and per an announcement officially made on Monday afternoon, they’ll be joined by Torrie Wilson.

Wilson is a former Miss Galaxy competition winner who joined World Championship Wrestling as a valet and performer in 1999, and made the jump to WWE in 2001. While she never held a championship in the company — not counting the 2002 Golden Thong Award — she was good at what she was hired to do, and was part of a number of memorable and/or infamous segments throughout her 9-year career. She most recently participated in a battle royal at WWE’s first all-women’s pay-per-view, Evolution, in October of 2018.

