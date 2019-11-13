Ali’s Name Has Been Changed Again, But For The Better

WWE Superstars lose parts of their name all the time. Big E Langston becomes Big E, Antonio Cesaro becomes Cesaro, Alexander Rusev becomes Rusev, Chad Gable becomes … uh, “Shorty G,” and so on. Rarely does a Superstar get their lost name fragment back, however. That’s an honor we can now give “Ali,” who appears to have had his official WWE name reverted to the original, Mustafa Ali.

My name is Mustafa Ali. pic.twitter.com/zzXYTQRy5J — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 13, 2019

Ali previously lost his first name back in March, when he was becoming a more active part of the weekly shows and had to be less identifiable, I guess? It was surprising to see them go with “Ali,” though, as you’d imagine that was taken, especially in the worlds of pop culture and combat sports.