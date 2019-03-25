WWE Network

You know that whole thing about how Mustafa Ali is trying to continually change people’s minds and hearts and expectations by being named “Mustafa Ali” in WWE while being a hero, instead of a ridiculous foreign stereotype? Well, he’s not going to have to do that anymore, as WWE has dropped the “Mustafa” and is just calling him “Ali.” Not to be confused with Allie, or Olly.

Yep, “Ali” joins the Lost Names fraternity with contemporaries like Rusev, Big E, Rowan, Harper, Otis, Tucker, Elias, and Cesaro. WWE’s insistence that we’re either too stupid or too forgetful to accurately identify someone with a first and last name and just call them by one or the other is one of their most confusing quirks, but I guess we shouldn’t think too hard about the company that tells announcers not to use pronouns.

Here’s the updated bio from WWE.com: