All Elite Wrestling Reportedly Likely To Pay For Its Airtime On A Turner Network

04.19.19 1 hour ago

All Elite Wrestling

As All Elite Wrestling gradually announces matches for their upcoming CEO x AEW show in June and Fight For The Fallen in July and build angles for May’s Double or Nothing through their YouTube shows, information continues to emerge about their possible TV deal. Most recently, Tony Maglio of Hollywood trade The Wrap reported that AEW was in talks with Turner Sports.

The 411 Wrestling Interviews podcast, hosted by Jeffrey Harris, spoke with Maglio about both his research about and theories on the TV future of AEW and he revealed some interesting information.

