All Elite Wrestling Is In Talks With Turner Broadcasting

04.11.19 32 mins ago

AEW

Last week, Jim Ross claimed that All Elite Wrestling will make its national TV debut in October 2019 on “a major cable network.” Today, The Wrap reported what that network is likely to be and provided statements from an insider on how AEW’s TV deal is coming along.

According to The Wrap‘s source, AEW is in talks for a weekly show with Turner Broadcasting, most likely on TNT. However, the deal is “definitely not signed” and “not imminent” and the negotiations surrounding it are “pretty complex.” It’s possible everything could be worked out by upfronts, when TV networks make presentations about their upcoming programming to advertisers, in May, but that is described as “ideal” but not “not a definite.”

